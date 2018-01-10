Longmeadow residents hope for iconic landmark mansion’s preservation

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Flyers are being hung around the Longmeadow green, in hopes to preserve an iconic landmark in town. The Brewer-Young Mansion was built in 1885 on Longmeadow Street.

The 10,000 square foot mansion was put on the market in 2010, but there has been no interest from residential buyers.

The mansion is now too large, and would cost too much to restore into a home.

Residents in town want to save it by making it self-sustaining.

“I’m a big believer that whatever the outcome of this, is that the house should stay there,” Steve Smith, a resident of Longmeadow, told 22News. “We should do everything that we can as residents of the town to preserve the house.”

The fate of the Brewer-Young mansion will be decided on January 25 at the Longmeadow town meeting.