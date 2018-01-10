Local musicians “Out to Lunch” in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Out to Lunch” concert series is giving people taste of local restaurants and musicians.

Local musician Alex Tuohey and his band kicked off the celebration on Wednesday at Nadim’s Restaurant.

Tuohey told 22News he’s grateful that the city is giving local musicians a chance to showcase their talent.

“What they’re doing is great for the city, and especially with the casino coming in I hope more things like this happen,” Tuohey said. “Hopefully, this breaks up the week for some people and something for them to look forward to.”

All performances in the lunch concert series are free and will continue through the spring.

The Lunch Concert Series will be held every Wednesday from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at certain at restaurants in downtown Springfield.

For a the full schedule of artists and locations, visit the Springfield Business Improvement District’s website.