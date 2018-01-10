Lawmakers urge Gov. Baker to condemn offshore drilling plan

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ all-Democratic congressional delegation is pressuring Republican Gov. Charlie Baker to take a tougher stand in opposing the Trump administration’s offshore drilling plan.

Rep. Seth Moulton and Sen. Edward Markey spearheaded a Wednesday letter to Baker faulting the proposed expansion of offshore oil and gas drilling. The letter urges Baker to join other Democratic and Republican governors in denouncing the Trump plans.

The letter, signed by every member of the Massachusetts delegation, says the plan puts local communities in harm’s way.

Asked for comment, a Baker spokesman pointed to a letter the governor wrote to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in June opposing offshore oil and gas drilling.

The delegation says oil and gas drilling anywhere off the East Coast poses a serious threat to oceans and the state’s coastal communities.