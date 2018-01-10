Judge blocks Trump’s plan to end DACA

(NBC News) A federal judge is halting President Trump’s plan to end protections for “dreamers,” young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally.

A federal judge said the Trump administration must renew protections allowing them to stay here legally, while courts consider if President Trump can end the DACA program in March.

It came hours after President Trump, in a rare televised negotiation, said he’s willing to fix DACA first and deal with other immigration issues later.

“I’ll take the heat, I don’t care. I don’t care. I’ll take all the heat you want to give me,” said President Trump.

His priorities are currently DACA, border security, chain migration, and ending the visa lottery.

Interestingly, he’s not focused on the border wall he just requested $18 billion dollars to build, but White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders insists he’s not abandoning the wall.

Conservatives accuse the president of going soft on immigration.

“He should not be negotiating against himself here, he has a mandate to end DACA and he has a mandate to build a wall,” said Rep. Steve King of Iowa.

It just shows everyone how broken and unfair our Court System is when the opposing side in a case (such as DACA) always runs to the 9th Circuit and almost always wins before being reversed by higher courts. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2018