Icicles falling could leave homeowners liable for damages

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is at the start of a big meltdown that could include icicles falling from your roof.

A homeowner may be held responsible If someone is hurt on your property by falling ice. That’s where your insurance coverage becomes critical.

With snow covering roofs all across the pioneer valley, the freeze/thaw cycle can create ice dams, which form icicles on the edge of your roof. Now, with a warmup is on the way, those icicles can break free and present a real danger for people and property.

Jill Lesko, the VP of King and Kushamn insurance, told 22News, “It’s just considered a fallen object, the home owner policy will pay. If it injuries a person, the liability portion will pay. If it lands on someone’s car, its covered by the car insurance.”

According to King and Cushman, if your own property is damaged by ice, making a claim could cause your homeowners premium to increase.

So to avoid any potential dangers, King and Cushman recommends you buy an ice rake and remove as much snow as possible from your roof after a storm.