Ice falls from building and crushes 18-year-old’s car

NEW YORK (AP) — An 18-year-old man says he was walking toward his car and wrestling with his own mortality when a large chunk of ice and snow fell off a New York City building and crushed his car.

The New York Police Department briefly shut down the SoHo neighborhood street after the ice crumpled the back of the car Tuesday afternoon. Coltrane Nadler, of South Orange, New Jersey, says he can laugh about the incident because thankfully no one was injured.

Nadler says he was having an existential crisis while walking toward his car, and was just turning the corner when the ice chunk dislodged from a nearby 21-story building and crushed his car.

He says although the streets were parked bumper to bumper, his vehicle was the only one hit.