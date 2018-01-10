Holyoke Public Schools: Job fair for bilingual teachers from Puerto Rico

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Public Schools and CareerPoint are hosting a job fair Wednesday for bilingual teachers from Puerto Rico.

The job fair will be held at Career Point, located at 850 High Street, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Holyoke Public School system is looking to hiring teachers from Puerto Rico who meet the following basic requirements:

Have a teaching license from Puerto Rico

Bacehlor’s Degree in Education

English Proficiency (ability to speak, read and write fluently in English)

You can view current job openings at Holyoke Public Schools by clicking here.

