Fake 911 calls lead to arrest

(WSAZ) A West Virginia woman, who was out on bond after making hundreds of false 911 calls, is charged again for doing the same thing.

Charleston Police say Kassandra Fridley, 29, was taken into custody for nine separate warrants of making false calls.

The calls connected to her latest charge were allegedly made between December 30, 2017 and January 4, 2018.

Officers said Fridley was out on bond for making false 911 calls back in 2016, when she faced multiple counts of false reporting after troopers said she called 911 approximately 600 times in 26 days.

Fridley’s fake calls included medical emergencies, structure fires, burglaries, stabbings, shootings, hang up calls and various other incidents.

