WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A single lane of Route 5 in West Springfield is shut down, due to a disabled tractor trailer.

A West Springfield police dispatcher told 22News that only one lane of Route 5 southbound is getting by in the area of Bondi’s Island.

Our 22News crew could see that a tow truck had arrived to haul the larger truck away, but it is not clear at this time how long that will take.

