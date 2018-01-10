Crews work to clear snow mountain at Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A monumental snow removal operation at the Big E grounds in West Springfield took place Wednesday. About 12-14 inches of snow covered the 175 acre Big E Complex last Thursday.

By necessity, that’s when the massive snow removal work began the clear the way for weekend attractions.

Noreen Tassinari, the Big E marketing director, told 22News, “We had a crew of eighteen people, worked 16 hours to clear all the byways of the exposition. We had a show that weekend, that moved in the following day, January 5.”

The heaviest snow has been consigned to unused parking areas where the snow will melt in the spring, but there’s a clear path for visitors to this weekend’s Big E attractions including the annual bridal show.