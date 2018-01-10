Chicopee PD: Incident at Lucretia Ave home is over, no threat to public

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Chicopee Police Department’s Special Response Team were called to a home on Lucretia Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:00 p.m., Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the ongoing situation had ended. The team of police first got to the home just before 11:30 in the morning. At one point, a crisis negotiator was also called in to help. Wilk told 22News there was never a threat to the residents in the area or to the public in general.

Due to the nature of the incident, no additional information is available at this time.