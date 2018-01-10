Camera captures hit & run surprise

(KCRA) Investigators are looking for a driver involved in a dramatic hit-and-run crash with a California Highway Patrol officer.

The crash was captured by a nearby home’s security camera.

In the video you can see a Honda Civic crossing a street in front of the officer’s vehicle.

The officer then hits the Civic, which spins and then drives off.

The officer then turns around and gives chase.

Police say the Honda Civic was reported to be stolen, and officers are still looking for the car.

The CHP officer was not injured in the crash.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2mggvJl