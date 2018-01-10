American Red Cross in urgent need of blood donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Red Cross has launched an urgent need for blood donations nationwide.

The winter weather has had a big impact on blood supply this year. The brutally cold temperatures have kept donors home and winter storms have cancelled many blood drives.

Blood donations during the holiday and winter months of November and December were 28,000 fewer than expected for that time of year, which also resulted in more than 500 fewer blood drives.

One Longmeadow resident who gave blood on Wednesday told 22News about the importance of donating this time of year.

“I’m a physician and I know how much blood we give to patients and how desperate the need is right now,” Mary Adler said.”There’s a lot of people having surgery. There are people who other diseases who have blood loss from other diseases, and without these donations they will not survive.”

There will be two blood drives in Springfield on Thursday– one at the Red Cross, located at 150 Brookdale Avenue from 12:15 – 6:30 p.m., and the other at the Eastfield Mall from 1:00 – 7:00 p.m.