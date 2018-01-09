Widespread Flu getting worse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This year the flu is moderately severe across the country and it could get worse.

You may have gotten the flu shot. You may not have gotten the flu shot. Either way, you may have similar chances of getting the flu.

Basically, there’s a lot of flu right now no matter where you go in this country. Doctor Skiest at Baystate Medical Center told 22News we’re at the peak of flu season.

Baystate Medical Center tested 150 positive cases of the virus last week. Nearly 40,000 people a year die from the virus just in the United States every year. Doctors say this year is a moderately severe year for catching the flu.

With the developments in technology we have right now, the flu vaccine effectiveness varies from year to year. Right now, we have a low effective vaccine, but doctors say you should still get your flu shot because it’ll help make your case of the flu less severe.

Daniel Skiest, Vice Chair Dept. of Medicine at Baystate Medical Center told 22News, “The vaccine may help but we still really are on the hunt for better vaccines. Vaccines that we wouldn’t need to get every year that would have better efficacy than they do now.” That could happen in as little as 5 to 10 years.

Researchers are working on developing a universal flu vaccine that would use genetic substitutions to send the important parts of the flu virus to the cells in our bodies. Theoretically, our bodies would detect the virus and be able to start making our immune systems able to fight off all strains of the virus. Until then, doctors say it’s not too late to get a flu shot.