Westfield police looking to identify shoplifting suspect

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police detectives are looking to identify “Westfield’s first shoplifter of the year.”

According to a post on the Westfield Detective Bureau’s Facebook page, the suspect stole a Kitchen Aid Mixer from the WalMart store on Springfield Road on New Year’s Day.

The woman was driving a grey Ford Escape and “must love to bake,” according to the detective bureau’s post. She was wearing ripped jeans and glasses at the time of the crime.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, you are asked to call Detective Freeman at 413-642-9388. Your name will remain confidential.