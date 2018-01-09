Using tea for weight loss

There are many paths you can choose losing weight or get healthier in the new year, but one option you might not have considered is a big ol’ cuppa tea. Sean Condon, owner of Perfect Cuppa Tea, showed us two recipes you could use that utilize tea to achieve your resolution goals.

Minty Lime Iced Green “Flat Belly” Tea

Ingredients:



1 tsp green tea

8 ounces of water

½ small lime, juiced

2-3 mint leaves

Ice, to chill

Directions:

1. Prepare green tea. (heated water, just until it bubbled, not a

rolling boil., Then we poured it over the green tea, let steep for 5 minutes and then removed the tea . For stronger tea you can steep longer).

2. While tea is steeping, juice ½ of a small lime in a small dish.

3. Add the mint leaves into the lime juice and muddle (press the leaves

into the dish to release their healthful oils) slightly to release their oils.

4. Once tea has cooled slightly, pour tea over ice, add in lime/mint

juice. You can include the leaves or leave them out, either way you will get their minty effect.

Lemon Green Tea Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1/2 lemon

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1 clove garlic

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tbsp dijon mustard

2/3 cup olive oil

2 tbsp Green Tea of your choice

Directions:



1. Warm up the apple cider vinegar in a saucepan on the stove, until it is just boiling.

2. Immediately remove from heat and stir in your green tea and pressed garlic clove. Let it “steep” until it cools down.

3. Strain out the tea and garlic with a fine-mesh sieve.

4. Whisk in the maple syrup, juice and zest of the half lemon and the dijon mustard, then drizzle in the olive oil slowly (keep whisking!).

5. Delight your taste buds and impress all your friends with this super-fresh tasting citrus vinaigrette.