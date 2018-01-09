Unshoveled bus stops caused complications for customers

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News received reports of unshoveled bus stops making it challenging for riders to get onboard.

One woman told 22News a rider in a wheelchair was unable to get on the bus at a stop in Holyoke because there wasn’t a place to open the ramp.

22News went to the bus stop Tuesday and it appeared to have been shoveled since the incident happened.

One rider told 22News blocked bus stops are a problem in other towns as well. “I noticed the elderly people they have a really hard time. I noticed that today,” said Dawn Priester of Springfield. “It took a lady a while to get off the bus and onto the sidewalk, she had a cane, so it was a little difficult.”

PVTA could not be reached for comment, but Holyoke Public Works told 22News in most cases, the PVTA is responsible for shoveling bus stops.