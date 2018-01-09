UMassFive College Credit Union collecting winter clothing during January

AHMERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMassFive College Federal Credit Union winter coat and clothing drive is back again this year.

This winter clothing drive is part of a statewide effort to help ensure everyone has access to warm clothes this winter.

They’re collecting new or used coats, scarves, hats, gloves, long underwear, and blankets.

Donated items will be sorted, counted, and then dropped off at the Northampton Survival Center and Amherst Survival Center.

“All of that is really key for us and its pretty intense with this last weekend of super cold weather,” Marketing VP Jon Reske told 22News. “But it’s not over yet; we have a long way to go to get through winter.”

Reske said coats and jackets tend to be the most common items donated.

You can drop off warm clothing items at any one of the bank’s four branches in Hadley, Northampton, Springfield, and at UMass Amherst.

The winter clothing drive ends the first week of February.