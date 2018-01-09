Trump turns focus to immigration

(NBC News) Top Republicans and Democrats came together at the White House Tuesday to hammer out a new immigration policy, but what made it unusual was that much of the meeting was broadcast on TV for everyone to see.

For nearly an hour, a room full of key decision makers in both parties were hashing it out in front of cameras.

“Mr. President, I think we have to be clear…we don’t want to be back here 2 years later, you have to have security,” said Republican Rep. for California, Kevin McCarty.

Republicans were demanding a hard fix on immigration, while the main issue for Democrats was fixing DACA and protecting so-called dreamers, undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. As children.

“This should be a bipartisan bill, it should be a bill of love,” said President Trump.

President Trump suggested a two part solution, first, handle DACA, then, more sweeping immigration reform including the border wall.

But some Republicans not in the meeting say a soft immigration stance means breaking a campaign promise.

Everyone agreeing they will all have to give a little.

