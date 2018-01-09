Temperatures expected to soar into the 40s and 50s by the end of this week

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It might be music to some people’s ears that a warm up is in store for western Massachusetts.

If you consider warm above freezing, than we could be feeling warmer temperatures the next couple of days.

Western Massachusetts hasn’t felt the 30s since Christmas. Since than, we’ve felt 20s, teens, and single digits.

Sunday morning, western Massachusetts broke a record low of 22 below at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, and that was without wind chill.

On Monday, we entered the typically coldest time of the year, which will continue through January 20th.

Temperatures are supposed to soar into the 40s and even 50s by the end of the week. 22News spoke with one woman who said this warmer weather could help her save some money.

“Yes it is, its just cheaper all around heating and everything,” said Joan Higgins of Wales.

The climate prediction center is forecasting possibly more above average temperatures over the next 3 months.