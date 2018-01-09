Some winter products became limited after cold snap

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s difficult to fully prepare for bitter cold air like western Massachusetts dealt with this past week and a half. 22News found out which products were in short supply due to the cold snap.

Western Massachusetts has felt cold temperatures before but the last week and a half made life difficult for many people to continue their daily routines. You couldn’t just walk outside in your normal winter jacket, you need layers, gloves, and all parts of your skin protected from the cold and wind.

This past weekend the air was so cold that western Massachusetts broke a record low of 21 below and that was without wind chill at Westover Air Reserve Base In Chicopee.

The brutally cold air had some people running to stores to make sure they would be staying warm enough for the extended cold snap.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam just about sold out of space heaters. The space heater shelves were still bare Tuesday. Rocky’s delivery trucks were able to continue to deliver other winter products even through the snow storm and cold air. Mat Robidoux, Assistant Manager at Rocky’s Ace Hardware, told 22News, “All of our delivery trucks have been good, we haven’t heard of any issues with the ice melt we got it before the storm which was good. They’ve been coming along on a regular basis.”

Rocky’s also told 22News that they also came close to selling out of wood and other fuels used to keep warm.