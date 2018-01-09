Proposed law would give drivers a heads-up if their damaged vehicles would fail state inspection

BOSTON (WWLP) – Under the current law, appraisers can remove inspection stickers from damaged vehicles if they no longer meet the state’s safety or emissions standards. But a state proposal could give you more warning.

Wareham State Representative Susan Williams Gifford filed a bill that would require licensed auto insurance damage appraisers to notify car owners that their vehicles no longer meet state safety or emissions standards instead of removing the sticker.

A car owner would then have the opportunity to get the vehicle repaired so that it meets the standards.

Pete Robertson with the Mass Insurance Federation, a group that represents large insurance carriers including GEICO and Allstate, testified in support of the bill after hearing concerns from appraisers and repair shops.

“One leading repair shop indicated that he had been threatened by a customer and he simply stopped enforcing the law,” Robertson said.

The state’s Joint Committee on Financial Services is currently reviewing testimony on the bill before making recommendations.