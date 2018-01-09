Polito to sign community compact in Holland

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito will be in western Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon.

Polito will visit the eastern Hampden County town of Holland to sign a community compact. Community compacts are agreements between the state and individual cities and towns, which are aimed to improve communities through the sharing of best practices.

A majority of Massachusetts’ 351 cities and towns have entered into these agreements with the state.

Polito will be joined by State Sen. Anne Gobi (D-Spencer) and Rep. Todd Smola (R-Warren) for the ceremony, which will be held at 12:15 P.M. at Town Hall.

Click here to learn more about community compacts.