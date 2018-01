If you’re looking to get organized this new year, but are having a little trouble, we’ve got you covered! Rick Woods, Professional Organizer from the Functional Organizer, showed us how to accomplish goals by being “smart”

1. Specific – Ask what? and why? Clearly define.

2. Measurable – Detailed schedule time chunks.

3. Attainable – Is this doable or realistic?

4. Relevant – Current interests going forward.

5. Timely – Set a deadline.