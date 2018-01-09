Burst water pipe flooded bank building in downtown Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield’s fire department and public works crews were dealing with a burst water pipe that caused significant damage to the TD Bank building on Main Street Tuesday night.

The 22News Greenfield Sky Cam captured images of at least two fire trucks and several emergency vehicles right in front of the TD Bank Branch on Main Street, just west of the intersection with Federal Street.

Turners Falls fire fighter Chris Mason told 22News that the Turners Falls Fire Department had sent personnel to help out.

“There are one, maybe two large water main breaks,” Mason told 22News.

Greenfield fire chief Robert Strahan told 22News the electrical system in the building has been compromised, and Eversource Energy crews were working to shut off the power to the TD Bank building.”

Chief Straahan told 22News that practically the entire second floor of the TD BANK building had flooded, and Greenfield CET and the TD Bank branch had sustained significant damage.

“When our fire fighters arrived, they smelled the odor of burning electrical components,” Chief Strahan told 22News. “But there is no dire risk at this time.” That might explain why they hadn’t blocked main street. Westbound traffic was being allowed to squeeze by the fire trucks in single file on Main Street.

The chief said restoration crews were already beginning the cleanup, and the water department had shut off water service to the building.

The Recorder of Greenfield quoted Mayor William Martin as saying “I certainly can’t imagine them (TD BANK) being open tomorrow.”