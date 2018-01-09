MGM joins Cambridge College to unveil hospitality pre-apprenticeship program

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM and Cambridge College are providing the resources to help prepare you for a job in the hospitality industry.

Cambridge College and MGM are launching the Commonwealth’s first ever Hospitality pre-apprentice program in greater Springfield.

Hospitality careers include event planners, travel agents, hotel staff and food service. MGM Springfield and other local organizations will help prepare the workforce for these high demand positions.

The program consists of four weeks of classes to help students prepare for entry-level jobs in the field.

“It’s such an exciting opportunity for us to offer a program that is going to create a way for people to receive training for a career that has a lot of potential in the market,” Cambridge College President Deborah Jackson said.

The program will provide specific courses and an introduction to luxury guest services. At the end of the 4 week program participants will receive a certificate that qualifies them for multiple jobs in the hospitality industry.

The certificate will help them get a job at any local hospitality position in Springfield.

“There’s customer service,food and beverage, IT, AV, marketing, you name it we have it, we want to help grow your career in hospitality,” MGM Regional Vice President of Talent Development Wanda Gispert said. ” We want everybody to be able to sell this beautiful city no matter what your position is.

The official start for the program will be sometime next month.

https://www.cambridgecollege.edu/degree/hospitality-management-concentration