Members of Our Lady of the Rosary Church challenge diocese’s decision to close church

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After 100 years, The Springfield Catholic Diocese is closing Our Lady of the Rosary Church. Church Parishioners argue the closure is not necessary, and that there are ways to keep it open.

Members of Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Springfield have formed a group called “Friends of Our Lady Rosary” to challenge the diocese of Springfield’s decision to close the century-old parish.

Andrew Wolan, a church parishioner told 22News the Diocese never tried to work with them to address concerns regarding the finances and facilities that were cited as reasons to close the church, “They never spoke to the parishioners for ideas or suggestions on how to address these issues, so we were just told right after Christmas, Merry Christmas now we’re going to close your church, but they never gave us any ideas on how to keep the church open.”

Wolan told 22News the group is prepared to raise any funds necessary to keep the church from closing.

The “Friends of our Lady of the Rosary” are commuted to reaching a solution between parishioners and The Springfield Catholic Diocese.