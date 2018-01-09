MassDOT says recent severe weather is to blame for I-91 missing lane lines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Missing lane lines on I-91 south in downtown Springfield is making for a dangerous situation for drivers.

If you’ve traveled I-91 south in downtown Springfield in the last week, you’ve likely run into this problem.

The white lines on the raised portion on I-91 suddenly disappear, and drivers in both lanes are forced to navigate the work zone with no guidance.

Sometimes drivers are unsure when they should merge like we saw here Tuesday night.



One man who commutes between Connecticut and Springfield told 22News the lack of lanes have been a big problem.



“Of course that would be an issue, that’s what those painted lines are for, to keep traffic on one side opposed to the other,” said Arthur Knight Jr. of Windsor, CT.



Last week MassDOT told 22News that these lanes were meant to be temporary with the construction, and that winter weather and traffic had worn the lines away.

22News went back to MassDOT on Tuesday to find out when they plan to re-paint these lines. MassDOT’s spokesman Patrick Marvin sent 22News a statement that reads:

“Recent severe weather events including extremely low temperatures that prevent painting, significant snow falls, and freezing rain and ice have limited opportunities to address this situation. In the coming days, dependent upon weather conditions, MassDOT will be reapplying these pavement markings.”

MassDOT has yet to say exactly when this work will take place.