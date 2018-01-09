Inmate who escaped from Enfield prison still on the run

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – The prisoner who escaped a correctional facility just over the state line in Enfield, Connecticut, on Sunday is still missing.

Connecticut State Police posted a WANTED poster on their Facebook page Tuesday morning, as their search for 25-year-old Jerry Mercado continues. The inmate may use aliases “Joshua” or “Jalyssa,” state police say.

Mercado is believed to have stowed away under a garbage truck or state van to escape the Carl Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield Sunday afternoon.

Mercado, a resident of Hartford, is described as a white/Hispanic man who is roughly 5’4″ tall and weighs about 137 pounds. He has a tattoo on his face next to his left eye and a tattoo on his neck that reads: Time Waits for No One.

The inmate was serving a three year prison sentence for third degree burglary when he escaped, and according to Connecticut State Police, is classified as a low-risk offender.

If you have any information about Mercado or his whereabouts, you’re asked to call any of the following numbers:

Connecticut State Police at 860-534-1000

Department of Correction Parole Fugitive Unit at 860-250-2858

Any police department by calling 911

You can also text TIP711 with information to 274637.