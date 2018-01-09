Holyoke children to receive winter coats through “Operation Warm”

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke firefighters will be pulling up to the Holyoke YMCA in a firetruck full of winter coats Tuesday evening.

It’s all part of Operation Warm, a national nonprofit organization that has provided winter coats to more than 2.5 million children in need.

One hundred children at the YMCA will go home with a new coat on Tuesday. They’ll even be able to try them on and choose their favorite color!

Across the state, new coats will be given to 900 children in Agawam, Brockton, Easthampton, Holyoke, Lawrence, Methuen, New Bedford, Northampton, Jamaica Plain, Springfield and Taunton.

