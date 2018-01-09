Hampden firefighters called back to Somers Road home

House caught fire Monday, firefighters called back to home Tuesday

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters were called back to a home on Somers Road Tuesday morning, a day after it caught fire.

Hampden Fire Chief Micheal Gorski told 22News the house at 133 Somers Road was completely destroyed in the fire Monday. They received a call to return to the home around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. A fire lieutenant, speaking on behalf of Chief Gorski, told 22News the roof collapsed, and that it is common for fires re-ignite in the wintertime.

Firefighters had to deal with burst pipes and frozen water while putting out the fire on Monday.  There are no fire hydrants on Somers Road, so portable water tanks were used to fight the fire.

Somers Road was temporarily closed Tuesday morning, but has since reopened.

