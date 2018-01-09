Great Barrington PD searching for man accused of assaulting woman outside store

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in the Berkshire County town of Great Barrington are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman outside a convenience store over the weekend.

According to a post on the Great Barrington Police Department Facebook page, a man who had been lingering in and around the Lipton Mart store on Stockbridge Road for hours Sunday night approached a woman and attempted to sexually assault her.

The victim was able to get away from the suspect before the situation escalated even further, police said in the post.

The suspect is described as a man in his 40s or 50s, who is between 5’5″ and 5’10” tall. He was driving a gray/silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with a bed cover, and New York license plates that were covered with snow.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, you’re asked to call Great Barrington Police at 413-528-0306, ext. 3.