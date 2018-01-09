Flooding is possible in parts of western Massachusetts as rain and warmer weather moves in

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re expecting rain and much warmer temperatures later this week, a recipe for flooding in parts of western Massachusetts.



After a weeks of frigid temperatures, the recent warm up was a welcome change for many western Massachusetts residents. But with even higher temperatures can come some complications.



Melting snow and rain later in the week could put some properties at risk of flooding. Total Exterior Services in Chicopee told 22News make sure your rain gutters’ downspouts deposit the water away from your home.



“You want to have a downspout extender to get it away from the foundation, to get it away from the foundation so you don’t get it inside the basement,” Derek Sipma, owner of Total Exterior Services told 22News. “The ground is frozen and it’s going to try to find somewhere to go, and being concrete it is porous, so it could leak into your basement.”



Total Exterior Services told 22News rain and snow melt can wash away rock salt, and homeowners should apply to avoid accidents if water freezes overnight.



“It’s melting but on the road it’s getting like really shiny and dark,” Roberto Cortez from Feeding Hills told 22News. “It’s turning into ice and it’s dangerous. The other day I saw a couple accidents over here.”



Rain and snow melt can cause rivers and streams to overflow their banks.

People who live near the river are advised to monitor water levels.