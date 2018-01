SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire in a dumpster spread to a house in Springfield’s North End late Monday night.

Dennis Leger, aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told 22News that the fire started in a dumpster near 44-46 Calhoun Street at around 11:30 P.M. The fire had spread to a vacant house next door, which was undergoing renovations.

No one was hurt, and firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.