Driver allegedly responsible for hit and run death of Sunderland dog identified

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Sunderland have identified the person who is allegedly responsible for the hit and run death of a dog over the weekend.

According to Sunderland Police Chief Erik Demetropoulos , the driver of the car contacted the police department and is working with officers in their investigation.

Sunderland police were searching for the driver after a dog was killed while walking with its owner on Silver Lane Saturday night. A piece of the car’s hubcap came off the vehicle, which police were able to determine belonged to a Toyota RAV-4.

“While many aspects of the investigation are complete, more & more enlightening information has come out regarding the circumstances surrounding the accident. While tragic, everyone involved has been updated on the status of the investigation, and understands its delicate nature.” the chief wrote in a Facebook post.

No additional information will be available until the investigation is complete.