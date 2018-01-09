Consumer Electronics Show puts the future on display

(NBC News) The Consumer Electronics Show is underway in Las Vegas, showcasing the world’s largest new cutting-edge technology.

The first time the world saw the VCR, the compact disc player and satellite television were all at the Consumer Electronics Show, it is the place where the future meets the present.

Beyond the robots and ever bigger and better televisions, nearly 4,000 companies will showcase products here, some, which might end up changing the world.

“The big connectivity here is Amazon vs Google. The Amazon Alexa voice activated speaker vs the Google Home,” said Elliot Weiler of Consumer Reports.

Companies are rushing to incorporate voice control into their products and making sure they work with whatever service you use.

Read more: http://on.today.com/2Ep05pE