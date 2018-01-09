Community upset after homeowners association tells them to leave garage doors open

AUBURN, CA (WCMH) – Members of a California community are upset after their homeowners’ association told them they need to keep their garage doors open during the day.

A list left with homeowners in the Auburn Greens subdivision is giving many residents a cause for concern. It mandates leaving garage doors up from 8am through 4pm Monday through Friday, KTXL reported.

Residents who fail to keep their garage door up face a $200 fine and an administrative hearing.

“I have nothing to hide. I understand that somebody had someone living in the garage. I don’t,” said Shelly Ia. “I am following the rules. All I am asking is a reasonable way of going around this. If you want to do a monthly, bi-monthly inspection of my garage, I have nothing to hide. If I have something stored in there and you don’t like it, I’ll remove it.”

Ia says paying the fine may be worth avoiding a burglary.

“Let me give you the two hundred dollar fine right now. Give me a month so I can get my stuff out and I might as well clear everything out and leave the garage door open permanently because there is no point to having a garage door then,” said Ia.

A nine-year-old named Jason says he is concerned about his things that are stored in the garage.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea because they are going to steal my bike, I’ve got an electric scooter, an electric wheelchair. I’ve got all kinds of stuff. I just don’t think it`s very good to have it open,” said Jason.

The HOA did not return KTXL’s calls for comment. The HOA has a monthly meeting in two weeks. Many residents say they plan to be there.