Can Trump avoid FBI questioning?

(NBC News) While the president focuses on immigration, his lawyers are talking with the FBI about whether he might be interviewed in the Russia investigation.

“I think he’s stuck between a rock and a hard place. I think this goes very poorly for him, but if he avoids it, that’s also a disaster,” said Former CIA Operations Officer Evan McMullin.

Three sources familiar with the matter tell nbc the presidents attorneys are in preliminary discussions with the FBI about if President Trump will be interviewed.

A Grand Jury subpoena could also be an option.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2mdw7O3