As snow melts, ice dams could form on your roof and cause damage

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Warmer weather has led to some pipe leaks and breaks, and now homeowners could experience another inconvenience.

In these milder conditions, homeowners could see roof leaks as a result of ice dams forming. If an ice dam gets big enough, it could cause a backup due to melting snow.

Water backed up from an ice dam can enter in homes, causing damage to walls, ceilings and insulation. The flatter the pitch of your roof, the easier it is for an ice dam to begin forming.

If this issue is not addressed right away, homeowners could find themselves paying a hefty price to fix damage to their property.

“A friend of mine had his whole living room redone because of the water backing up under the shingles into a valley in his roof,” Ludlow resident Joshua Roussel said. “It was like $20,000 worth of damage. It ruined everything.”

Getting mold behind your walls if water from the ice dam enters your home is also a huge risk you could face. If an ice dam breaks free, it could damage anything it falls on.

Removing ice dams from your property can also help reduce significant heat loss from your home.

