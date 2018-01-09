AG Healey suing mental health center for false billing and unlicensed patient care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Attorney General announced on Tuesday that she has sued a mental health center for fraudulent billing and unauthorized practices.

In a news release sent to 22News from State Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, South Bay Mental Health Center falsely billed the MassHealth for mental health services provided to patients by unlicensed, unqualified and unsupervised staff members at clinics across the state.

South Bay Mental Health Center provides services in Attleboro, Brockton, Cape Cod, Chelsea, Dorchester, Fall River, Lawrence, Leominster, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Pittsfield, Plymouth, Salem, Springfield, Weymouth, and Worcester.

“This company provided substandard care to many vulnerable patients and fraudulently billed the state for its inadequate services,” AG Healey stated in the news release. “MassHealth members deserve competent treatment from qualified individuals, and our office will continue to take action in order to remove these significant barriers to accessing critical mental health care in our state.”

AG Healey’s investigation came after word surfaced that a lawsuit was filed in the state’s U.S. District Court by a former employee of the mental health center in 2015.