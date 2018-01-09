1 student hurt in accident involving Springfield school mini bus, Taekwondo bus

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One student was hurt in an accident involving a Springfield school mini bus and a Taekwondo bus Tuesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, the accident between the buses happened at 7:42 a.m. at the intersection of Berkshire Ave and Page Blvd.

Walsh said one student riding on the Taekwondo bus received minor injuries in the crash. The two students riding on the mini bus were not injured.

When 22News got there, the Taekwondo bus was being towed away.