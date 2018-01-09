$1.3 million to be spent on Riverfront Park renovations in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito administration will be spending more than $6 million to improve parks across the state.

The money isn’t only coming from the state, the funding is a collaborative effort involving the state, the city and MGM Springfield.

A combined total of $1.3 million will be invested in Riverfront Park in Springfield. The state will contribute $400-thousand of that investment.

The money will help build a new playground, improve pedestrian and vehicle access, and provide better viewing of the Connecticut River.

Springfield City Council President Orlando Ramos told 22News, the city is expecting more people to visit the park once MGM Springfield opens. “We want to show them what the city of Springfield has to offer,” said Ramos. “We’re not just a casino destination, there’s a lot of great things the city of Springfield has to offer and Riverfront Park is one of those things.”

Springfield City Councilors agreed to release the funds for the renovations in November.

Ramos told 22News he’s expecting the project will be completed by the time the MGM Springfield opens in September.