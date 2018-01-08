UMass calling on Congress to come up with solution for DACA recipients

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass wants Congress to take action to help protect DACA recipients at risk for deportation.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was formed in 2012 allowing certain people called “Dreamers” who came to the US illegally as minors to be protected from immediate deportation.

UMass President Marty Meehan and the University system’s five chancellors wrote a letter to Congress asking them to find a permanent legislative solution for DACA recipients.

“These wondeful young people have been threatened when it comes to returning the shadows the loss of the access to legal employment, legal education and the constant dread of possible deportation,” Meehan said.

Nearly 800,000 undocumented youth are part of the DACA program, including 19,000 in Massachusetts.

Meehan said UMass is working with both Republican and Democrat congressional leaders on drafting bipartisan legislation for DACA.