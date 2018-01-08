Trump May Face FBI Interview

(NBC News) Lawyers for President Donald Trump have been in “preliminary and ongoing” talks with the FBIi, exploring a range of options about whether the president himself might be interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation.

The talks regarding a potential interview were confirmed to NBC News by three sources familiar with the matter.

So far there’s no comment from the White House.

Meanwhile, former chief strategist Steve Bannon is walking back statements he made to author Michael Wolff in the new book “Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House.”

Bannon now says “Donald Trump Junior is both a patriot and a good man,” in reference to his description of a “treasonous” meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower.

Bannon adds “My support is also unwavering for the president and his agenda.”

