Three meals from one pan of veggies

If you are trying to get your vitamins in for the new year – and save some money, too – we are going to show you how to make breakfast, lunch, and dinner from one pan of veggies. Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, came to show us how.

Ingredients:

Sheet Pan:

2 cups root vegetables, chopped (butternut squash, parsnips and sweet potatoes)

1 red onion, chopped

3 to 4 Sprigs fresh thyme

2 tbs. Olive Oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

Vinaigrette:

¼ cup olive oil

2 tbs. lemon juice

2 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. honey

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375ᵒ.

Toss chopped vegetables and chopped red onion with the 2tbs.

Olive oil and spread them out in a single layer.

Season vegetables with salt and pepper to taste and lay the thyme sprigs on top.

Bake for 35-40 minutes until tender.

Breakfast:

Heat 2 tsp. olive oil in a small skillet on medium-low, add ¼ cup portion of the roasted vegetables to one side of the pan. On the other side of the pan add an egg and cook to your desired style. Season egg with salt and pepper to taste. Optional: Garnish with chopped chives and red chili flakes.

Lunch:

Cook 1 cup quinoa in chicken or veggie stock. In a large bowl add the cooked quinoa ¾ cup roasted vegetables and ¼ cup baby spinach. Lightly dress with the vinaigrette.

Dinner:

In a food processor or blender puree 1 cup of the roasted vegetables with ¼ cup chicken stock. Heat a sauce pan on medium and add the puree with 2 ¾ cups chicken stock, bring to a simmer. Chop 1 medium apple and 2 tbs. fresh thyme and add to the simmering soup, cook for 10 minutes. Add 1 can drained, rinsed low-sodium white beans right before serving. Salt and pepper to taste.