State awards grants to communities to meet EPA standards on stormwater safety

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration awarded $300,000 in grants to three storm water coalitions across the state.

The funding will help communities meet the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s storm water permitting requirements and keep the water you drink clean.

The Pioneer Valley Planning Commission, which serves Hampden and Hampshire counties, will receive $50,000 for a project to help communities in this region deal with mitigation for redevelopment projects.

In a statement to 22News, Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Matthew Beaton said, in part:

Meeting stormwater permitting requirements is crucial to the Commonwealth’s water resource protection efforts, and these grants will help communities achieve our combined goal of providing residents and families with safe, healthy drinking water.

Permitting requirements are set to take effect on July 1. They require communities to locate and remove pollutants that are illegally entering their storm water systems.