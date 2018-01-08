Some sidewalks still covered in snow after big snowstorm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Some sidewalks in western Massachusetts are still covered in snow days after last week’s big storm.

Most cities and towns give homeowners and businesses 24 hours after a storm to clear their sidewalks. But 22News received complaints of snow-covered sidewalks in Chicopee and West Springfield.

Several western Massachusetts counties saw some snowfall Tuesday

One West Side resident said this weekend’s weather may have delayed some of the shoveling.

“It took me a little bit longer to get out as well, with the deep frost and everything else,” said the resident. “It definitely took me longer to get out.”

West Springfield residents could face a $50 fine for failing to shovel the snow off their sidewalks.