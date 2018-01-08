Search for escaped prisoner continues in Connecticut

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police in Connecticut are still searching for an escaped prisoner.

Enfield Police Lt. Mark Squires told 22News that 25-year-old Jerry Mercado was last seen at the Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield on Sunday. He was sentenced to three years in prison for third degree burglary, and according to Connecticut State Police, is classified as a low-risk offender.

Mercado, of Hartford, is a Hispanic man who is roughly 5’4″ tall and weighs about 137 pounds. He may have been wearing a tan or orange jumpsuit at the time of his disappearance.

Enfield police have extra patrols on the roads, but they need your help. If you see Mercado you are asked call 911. DO NOT approach him.