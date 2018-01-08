Randolph man wins $1M in instant ticket game

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts man is the winner of a $1 million prize from state lottery game.

According to a news release Christian Teja of the Massachusetts State Lottery, Robert Goodwin of Randolph won in the Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Platinum Payout” $5 instant ticket game.

Goodwin’s wife, Jane, also won a $1 million prize from Publishers Clearing House on August 31, according to the news release.

Goodwin was accompanied by Jane to claim his prize at the lottery headquarters in Braintree.

“No more shoveling,” said Goodwin.

Goodwin chose the game’s cash option and received $650,000. The two said they intend to use their winnings to purchase a home in an over-55 community.

Goodwin’s winning ticket was purchased at Fast Lane Convenience, 230 Union Street in Holbrook. The convenience store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Four additional $1 million prizes remain in the Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Platinum Payout” instant game, the news release states.