Police make jailhouse meth bust

(KWQC/NBC News) An Illinois man is facing drug charges after sheriff’s deputies found methampetamines inside his vehicle in their own parking lot.

It began when deputies in Mercer County, Illinois received a complaint of a reckless driver Wednesday afternoon. They later lost sight of the vehicle somewhere in Aledo.

“Lo and behold, about 20 minutes later one of the guys comes walking in the front door,” says Sheriff Dave Staley. “We look out and there’s the vehicle we’ve been looking for.”

Staley says the group game by the jail to grab something that was left there. While inside, the K9 unit sniffed around the vehicle.

“We can search anybody’s vehicle in the parking lot,” he added. “Based on the safety and security of this building.”

